August 7th 1950, Born on this day in Crosby, Texas, was Rodney Crowell, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer who played guitar and sang for three years in Emmylou Harris’ “Hot Band”. He was married to Rosanne Cash (daughter of Johnny Cash); from 1979 to 1992 who together had the 1988 Country #1 hit “It’s Such a Small World.”

