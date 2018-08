August 4th 2015, Influential country producer Billy Sherrill, who worked with artists like George Jones, Charlie Rich, and Tammy Wynette and is known for pioneering the “countrypolitan” sound, died after a short illness at the age of 78. Sherrill also co-wrote many hit songs, including “Stand by Your Man” (written with Tammy Wynette).

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)