This Day In Country Music History

August 1st 1984, Hank Williams Jr. shot the video to “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” Directed by John Goodhue the video features artists such as Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Cheech and Chong, and several other celebrities in a party thrown by Hank Williams, Jr. At the end of the video, a ghost Cadillac flies into the night sky, referencing the fact that his father, Hank Williams, Sr., died while riding in a Cadillac. The video was the first video to ever win the CMA Music Video of the Year Award.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)