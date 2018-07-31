This Day In Country Music History

July 31st 1964, A private aircraft piloted by Jim Reeves crashed during a thunderstorm near Nashville, Tennessee. Both Reeves and business partner Dean Manuel were killed in the crash; their bodies are found two days later following a massive search for the two missing men. Reeves became known as a practitioner of the Nashville sound (a mixture of older country-style music with elements of popular music) and his songs continued to chart for years after his death.

