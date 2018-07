July 30th 2015, American country music singer, Lynn Anderson, died aged 67. The multi-award-winning singer scored the 1970 US #3 & 1971 UK #3 single “Rose Garden”, and charted 12 #1’s, 18 Top 10, and more than 50 Top 40 hits. Anderson was the first female country artist to win the American Music Award (in 1974), as well as the first to headline and sellout Madison Square Garden that same year.

