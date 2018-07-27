This Day In Country Music History

July 27th 1944, Born on this day in Chickasaw County, Mississippi, was Bobbie Gentry, singer-songwriter notable as one of the first female country artists to compose and produce her own material. Gentry rose to international fame with her intriguing Southern Gothic narrative “Ode to Billie Joe” in 1967. The track spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold over three million copies all over the world. Her album Fancy brought her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

