This Day in Country Music History

July 25th 1995, Charlie Rich, singer and musician, died in his sleep aged 62. Rich who acquired the nickname The Silver Fox is best remembered for his 1973 hits, “Behind Closed Doors” and “The Most Beautiful Girl”. Rich’s destructive personal behavior famously culminated at the CMA awards ceremony for 1975, when he presented the award for Entertainer of the Year, while visibly intoxicated. Instead of reading the name of the winner, who happened to be John Denver, he set fire to the envelope with a cigarette lighter.

