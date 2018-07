July 24th 2013 “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line was at #1 on the Country chart. “Cruise” became the best-selling country digital song of all time in the United States as of January 2014. On August 24, 2013, it logged its 24th week at #1, the longest run at #1 in the chart’s 69-year history (the previous record was 21 weeks held jointly by three songs, the last of which was Webb Pierce’s “In the Jailhouse Now”).

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)