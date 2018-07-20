This Day In Country Music History

July 20th 2015, Country musician, songwriter, and record producer Wayne Carson died aged 72. He wrote “Always on My Mind” (with Mark James and Johnny Christopher), which was first recored by Gwen McCrae (as “You Were Always On My Mind”) and then Brenda Lee in 1972. Over 300 recordings have been made of the song, including; Elvis Presley in 1972; John Wesley Ryles in 1979; Willie Nelson’s Grammy Award winning version in 1982; and Loretta Lynn in 2016.

