July 20th 1937, Born on this day in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was George Hamilton IV, country musician. Hamilton’s breakthrough hit was the 1961 song “Before this Day Ends”. His biggest hit came two years later with “Abilene”, another song penned by Loudermilk and Bob Gibson. The song spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard’s country singles chart. Hamilton died on Sept 17th 2014 after he suffered a major heart attack.

