Born on this day in Charleston, West Virginia was Woodrow Wilson Sovine better known as Red Sovine, the country music singer associated with truck driving songs. The most famous example is his 1976 #1 hit “Teddy Bear”. He was killed on April 4, 1980 after he suffered a heart attack while driving his Ford van in Nashville, which caused him to crash.

