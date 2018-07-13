This Day In Country Music History

July 13th 1962, Born on this day in Manhattan, New York City, Victoria Shaw, country music artist. As well as releasing four studio albums, she has co-written four #1 singles for other country music artists, including John Michael Montgomery’s “I Love the Way You Love Me”, which won the 1993 Academy of Country Music award for Song of the Year. She co-wrote “The River” with Garth Brooks on his Ropin’ the Wind album. With Paul Worley, she also co-produced the debut album of Lady Antebellum.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)