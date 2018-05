May 15th 2003, Country singer June Carter Cash, the second wife of Johnny Cash, died in Nashville, Tennessee, of complications following heart valve replacement surgery, aged 73. As a member of the Carter Family, she had hits with Johnny Cash, including Grammy Award winning song, “Jackson”, “Ring Of Fire”, (which she co-wrote about their courtship), and “If I Were A Carpenter.”

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)