This Day In Country Music History

July 10th 1991, Alan Jackson was at #1 on the US Country charts with, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox”, the lead single from the album of the same name. His second consecutive #1 single on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles also received an ASCAP award for Country Song of the Year in 1992. That same year, the song was covered by Alvin and the Chipmunks, featuring commentary by Alan Jackson himself, for their 1992 album Chipmunks in Low Places.

