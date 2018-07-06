This Day In Country Music History

July 6th 1998, Roy Rogers, singer and cowboy actor died of congestive heart failure in Apple Valley, California. One of the most heavily marketed and merchandised stars of his era, as well as being the namesake of the Roy Rogers Restaurants franchised chain. He and his wife Dale Evans, his golden palomino, Trigger, and his German Shepherd dog, Bullet, were featured in more than 100 movies and The Roy Rogers Show. The show ran on radio for nine years before moving to television from 1951 through 1957.

