July 4th 2006, Johnny Cash released American V – A Hundred Highways his 93rd overall album and a posthumous album by Johnny Cash. As the title implies, it is the fifth entry in Cash’s American series. Like its predecessors, American V: A Hundred Highways was produced by Rick Rubin and released on Rubin’s American Recordings record.

