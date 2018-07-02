This Day in Country Music History

July 2nd 1991, MCA released Trisha Yearwood, the eponymous debut album by future country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. It features her first Billboard Hot Country Songs hit “She’s in Love with the Boy”, which reached the top of the country charts in June 1991. Also included are follow-up hits “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart”, “That’s What I Like About You”, and “The Woman Before Me”. The album which itself reached the #2 position on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart contains the track “Victim of the Game”, originally recorded by Yearwood’s friend and future husband, Garth Brooks, for his 1990 album No Fences.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)