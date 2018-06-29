This Day In Country Music History

June 29th 1968, Tammy Wynette was at #1 on the US Country singles chart with “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” Written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, the song is a woman’s perspective on the impending collapse of her marriage. The lyrics begin with an old parenting trick of spelling out words mothers and fathers hope their young children will not understand, they (the children) being not yet able to spell or comprehend the word’s meaning. The original Tammy Wynette recording features in the films Five Easy Pieces and Brokeback Mountain.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)