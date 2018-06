June 28th 2010, Miranda Lambert was at #1 on the US country chart with “The House That Built Me”. Written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin, Lambert won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for song.” Blake Shelton was originally set to record the song when Lambert heard it, she immediately wanted to record it for herself. It was the third single from her third studio album, Revolution.

