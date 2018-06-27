This Day In Country Music History

June 27th 1959, Born on this day in Nashville, Tennessee, was Lorrie Morgan, country music singer, (the daughter of George Morgan, the country music singer who charted several hit singles between 1949 and his death in 1975). Lorrie scored the 1989 single, “Trainwreck of Emotion,” and since then, has charted more than 25 singles on the Billboard Hot Country hits including three #1 hits: “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” Morgan has been married to three different country singers: Keith Whitley, Jon Randall and Sammy Kershaw.

