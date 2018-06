June 26th 1976, Marty Robbins was at #1 on the country charts with “El Paso City”, his fifteenth #1. Robbins wrote “El Paso City” while flying over El Paso, in – he reported – the same amount of time it takes to sing, four minutes and 14 seconds. It was only the second time that ever happened to him; the first time was when he composed the original El Paso as fast as he could write it down.

