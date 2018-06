June 25th 1977, Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” spent its sixth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It was just the third (and final) six-week #1 song of the 1970s, and would be the last song to spend as long atop the charts for 20 years (until 1997’s “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill).

