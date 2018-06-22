This Day In Country Music History

Happy birthday to Kris Kristofferson, born on June 22nd 1936, musician, actor, and writer, known for such hits as ‘Me and Bobby McGee’, ‘For the Good Times’, ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’, and ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’. In 1985, Kristofferson joined fellow country artists Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash in forming the country music supergroup The Highwaymen. In 2004, Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)