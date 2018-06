June 18th 1969, Glen Campbell was at #1 on the Billboard country album chart with Galveston. The singers thirteenth studio album spent 11 weeks at #1 and 26 weeks on the chart. The album features session drummer Hal Blaine who has played on 50 #1 hits and worked with numerous artists including Elvis Presley, John Denver, The Ronettes, Simon & Garfunkel, The Carpenters, and The Beach Boys

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)