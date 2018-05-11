This Day In Country Music History

11th May 1979, Lester Raymond Flatt the bluegrass musician died. Best known for his work in the Bluegrass duo The Foggy Mountain Boys he was also known as “Flatt and Scruggs,” with banjo picker Earl Scruggs who performed “The Ballad of Jed Clampett”, which was used as the theme for the television show The Beverly Hillbillies. He also released many solo and collaboration works and hed been a member of Bill Monroe’s band during the 1940s.

