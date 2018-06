June 12th 1952, Born on this day in Kirksville, Indiana, was Junior Brown, country guitarist and singer. Brown’s signature instrument is the “guit-steel” double neck guitar, a hybrid of electric guitar and lap steel guitar. In 1996 he won the CMA Country Music Video of the Year for his video, “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead,” which featured 6-foot-7-inch Gwendolyn Gillingham.

