This Day In Country Music History

June 8th 1974, Dolly Parton was at No.1 on the US country chart with ‘I Will Always Love You’. Elvis Presley indicated that he wanted to cover the song. Parton was interested until Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, told her that it was standard procedure for the songwriter to sign over half of the publishing rights to any song Elvis recorded. Parton refused. ‘I Will Always Love You’ later became a worldwide No.1 hit for Whitney Houston in 1992 when featured in The Bodyguard.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)