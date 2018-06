June 5th 1993, Country singer Conway Twitty died from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He had the 1958 US & UK #1 single “It’s Only Make Believe”. Until 2000, he held the record for the most #1 singles of any country act, with 45 #1’s. He lived in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just north of Nashville, where he built a country music entertainment complex called Twitty City.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)