June 4th 1969, Johnny Cash released At San Quentin, his 31st overall album and a recording of a live concert given by Cash to the inmates of San Quentin State Prison. As well as being released on record the concert was filmed by Granada Television from the UK. The album was a follow-up to Cash’s previous live album, the critically acclaimed and commercially successful At Folsom Prison.

