May 10th 1970, Decca records released “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn. The autobiographical song became Lynn’s signature song, one of the genre’s most widely-known songs, and provided the basis for both her autobiography and a movie on her life. In addition to reaching #1 on the Country charts, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” also became Lynn’s first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #83.

