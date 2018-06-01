This Day In Country Music History

June 1st 1915, Born on this day in Enville, Oklahoma, was Johnny Bond best known for his 1947 hit “Divorce Me C.O.D.”, one of his seven top ten hits on the Billboard country charts. In 1965, at the age of 50, he scored the biggest hit of his career with the comic “Ten Little Bottles”, which spent four weeks at #2. Bond’s other hits include “So Round, So Firm, So Fully Packed” (1947), “Oklahoma Waltz” (1948), “Love Song in 32 Bars” (1950), “Sick Sober and Sorry” (1951) and “Hot Rod Lincoln” (1960). Bond died on 12 June 1978.

