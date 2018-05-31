This Day In Country Music History

May 31st 2006, 71 year-old songwriter Hal Bynum, (whose credits include Kenny Rogers “Lucille,”) and his wife were arrested and charged with growing marijuana inside their Nashville home and possessing hallucinogenic mushrooms. After receiving a tip, police searched the couple’s home and confiscated 256 marijuana plants, 7.5 pounds of harvested marijuana, 14 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, growing lamps and other drug paraphernalia. Bynum, and his wife were released on $73,500 bond each.

