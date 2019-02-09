This Day In Country Music History

February 8th 1960, Jim Reeves was at #1 on the country singles Billboard chart with “He’ll Have To Go”. Reeves recorded what became one of country music’s biggest hits ever after listening to a version recorded by singer Billy Brown. The song, written by Joe and Audrey Allison, was inspired after the couple were having difficulty communicating by telephone. The first verse set the tone: “Put your sweet lips a little closer to the phone/Let’s pretend that we’re together all alone/I’ll tell the man to turn the juke box way down low/And you can tell your friend there with you he’ll have to go.”

