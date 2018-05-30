This Day In Country Music History

May 30th 1964, Born on this day in Ashland, Kentucky, was Wynonna Judd, country music singer. Her solo albums and singles are all credited to the singular name Wynonna. Wynonna first rose to fame in the 1980s alongside her mother, Naomi, in the country music duo The Judds who scored 14 #1 hits. After The Judds disbanded in 1991, Wynonna began a solo career, seeing her first three singles, “She Is His Only Need”, “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth” all reaching #1 on the US country singles chart.

