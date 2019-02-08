This Day In Country Music History

Happy Birthday to Garth Brooks, born on February 7th 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who had the 1991 US #1 album Ropin’ The Wind which spent 70 weeks on the US chart, and the 1994 UK #13 single “The Red Strokes.” Brooks is the biggest selling artist of the 90’s with over 60 million sales. According to the RIAA he is the second best-selling solo albums artist in the United States of all time behind Elvis Presley (overall is third to the Beatles and Elvis Presley) with 128 million units sold.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)