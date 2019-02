February 6th 1962, Born on this day in Lubbock, Texas, was Richie McDonald country music singer, songwriter who from 1992 until his departure in 2007, was the lead singer of Lonestar. McDonald co-wrote several of the band’s singles, and sang lead on all but one of them. Lonestar scored the 1996 US Country #1 hit “No News.”

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)