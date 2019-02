February 5th 1962, The first days recording sessions for Ray Charles’ Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music took place at Capitol Studios in New York City. Regarded by many critics as Charles’s best studio album, the albums lead single, “I Can’t Stop Loving You”, became a huge hit on country music radio stations and the record has now shipped over 500,000 copies in the United States alone.

