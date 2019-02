February 4th 2000, Dixie Chicks were at #1 on the US country album chart with there fifth studio album Fly which went on to win them a Grammy for Best Country Album. The tracks “Ready to Run”, “Cowboy Take Me Away”, “Without You”, “Goodbye Earl”, “Cold Day in July”, “Heartbreak Town”, “Some Days You Gotta Dance” and “If I Fall You’re Going Down with Me” were all released as singles.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)