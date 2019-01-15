This Day In Country Music History
January 14th 1929, Born on this day in Ralls, Texas, was William Marvin Walker, better known as Billy Walker the country music singer and guitarist. He is best-known for his 1962 hit, “(I’d Like to Be In) Charlie’s Shoes”. Nicknamed The Tall Texan, Walker had more than 30 charted records during a nearly 60-year career and was a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry. Walker was killed on May 21, 2006 in a car accident when the van he was driving back to Nashville after a performance in Foley, Alabama veered off Interstate 65 in Fort Deposit and overturned.
