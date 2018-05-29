This Day In Country Music History

May 29th 2012, Doc Watson, American guitarist, songwriter and singer of bluegrass, folk, country, blues and gospel music died aged 89. Watson won seven Grammy awards as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. His flatpicking skills and knowledge of traditional American music are highly regarded. The first song he learned to play on the guitar was “When Roses Bloom in Dixieland”, first recorded by the Carter Family in 1930. He performed with his son Merle for over 15 years until Merle’s death in 1985 in an accident on the family farm.

