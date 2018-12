December 19th 2016, Songwriter Andrew Dorff, whose hits included Kenny Chesney’s “Save It for a Rainy Day” and Hunter Hayes “Somebody’s Heartbreak,” died at the age of 40. Dorff’s other major cuts were Martina McBride’s “Ride,” Blake Shelton’s “My Eyes” and “Neon Light,” Ronnie Dunn’s “Bleed Red,” Old Dominion’s “Shut Me Up,” Gary Allan’s “Kiss Me When I’m Down” and William Michael Morgan’s “Missing.”

