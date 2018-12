December 14th 1932, Born on this day in Colt Arkansas, was Charlie Rich, singer and musician. In the latter part of his life, Rich who acquired the nickname The Silver Fox is best remembered for his 1973 hits, “Behind Closed Doors” and “The Most Beautiful Girl”. After “The Most Beautiful Girl”, #1 hits came quickly, as five songs topped the country charts in 1974. Rich died in his sleep on July 25, 1995 aged 62.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)