This Day In Country Music History

December 13th 1989, Born on this day in Reading, Pennsylvania, was Taylor Alison Swift, singer, songwriter, musicican, named by Billboard as most financially successful music artist of 2011, with net earnings of more than $35 million. Her debut single ‘Tim McGraw’ released in June 2006, peaked at #6 on the US Country chart. Swift moved to Nashville, Tennessee at the age of fourteen to pursue a career in country music and became the youngest songwriter ever hired by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)