This Day In Country Music History

May 28th 1944, Born on this day in Letcher County, Kentucky, was Gary Stewart, country musician and songwriter known for his distinctive vibrato voice and his southern rock influenced, outlaw country sound. During the mid-1970s Time magazine described him as the “king of honkytonk.” His biggest hit was the 1975 US #1 Country hit “She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles).” Stewart died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on December 16, 2003 a few weeks after his wife had died from pneumonia.

