December 12th 1966, Merle Haggard released the single “The Fugitive” (later titled “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive” on the album), which became Haggard’s first #1 hit on the country chart. Although not written by Haggard, the song became one of the most closely associated with the early part of his career, as it drew upon his then still-relatively recent prison term for burglary.

