December 11th 1944, Born on this day in Atlanta, Georgia, was Brenda Lee. At 4 ft. 9 inches tall (approximately 145 cm), she received the nickname ‘Little Miss Dynamite’ in 1957 after recording the song “Dynamite”; and was one of the earliest pop stars to have a major contemporary international following. In 1997, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)