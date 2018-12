December 3rd 2001, American session guitarist Grady Martin died aged 72. Member of the legendary Nashville A-Team, he played guitar on hits ranging from Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman”, Marty Robbins’ “El Paso” and Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. During a 50-year career, Martin backed such names as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Woody Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Joan Baez and J. J. Cale.

