This Day In Country Music History

November 29th 1917, Born on this day in Rosewood, Kentucky was Merle Travis. The American country and Western singer, songwriter known for his hit “Sixteen Tons”. Travis’ guitar style became known as “Travis picking”, and his songs often discussed the life and exploitation of coal miners in the lyrics. Travis who was was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970 and elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1977 died on October 20, 1983.

