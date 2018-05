May 25th 1936, Born on this day in Olive Hill, Kentucky, was Tom T. Hall, country music singer-songwriter. Hall has written 11 #1 hit songs, with 26 more that reached the Top 10, including “Harper Valley PTA” a hit for Jeannie C. Riley in 1968. He became known as ‘The Storyteller,’ due to his storytelling skills in his songwriting.

