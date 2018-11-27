This Day In Country Music History

November 26th 1962, Born on this day in Dotson, Texas was singer Linda Davis who scored three minor country singles as one half of the duo Skip & Linda. As a solo artist Davis has recorded five studio albums, her highest chart entry was “Does He Love You”, her 1993 duet with Reba McEntire, which reached #1 on the Billboard country charts and won both singers the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Davis is the wife of the country singer Lang Scott and the mother of Hillary Scott, the co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)